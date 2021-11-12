Congratulations to Kinsley Ward of Highlands Elementary School, who was the overall Red Ribbon Week poster contest winner.
Lt. Mac Eggleston, along with Mrs. Bonney and Mrs. Dobbs from 334 Prevention, presented the certificate and ribbon to Kinsley.
Her poster will be enlarged and displayed in the office of 334 Prevention for a year.
