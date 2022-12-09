Redevelopment projects enhance retail plazas and overall community

If you regularly drive through the intersection of West Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle, you’ve probably noticed a change in the surrounding landscape.

The property next to St. Columba Catholic Church on West Main has been cleared. The vacant house and trees have been demolished and cut down, leaving an open space in the skyline.

The space eventually will be home to a new retail development with Burlington Coat Factory as the anchor. The development will be roughly 33,000 square feet with Burlington and two other retailers, including one not currently in the Dothan market, said Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new retail, he said, will only add to the redevelopment of that retail plaza at West Main and the Circle, which saw a boost when Hangar 38 opened after redeveloping a former movie theater.

“That whole redevelopment and enhancement of that whole area has really, really scaled up well,” Parker said.

While there’s been a lot of big economic development news this year, smaller redevelopment projects can also go a long way in strengthening an important corridor or area.

“You want to build a high quality community, and we’ve got some corridors that needed some upgrading,” Parker said.

Both sides of West Main at the Ross Clark Circle have had a lot of redevelopment in recent years. Home Goods, Burkes Outlet, Metro Diner, and The Toasted Yolk Café have all opened in the plaza across from where Burlington development is going.

With the Burlington development, the alley next to St. Columba Catholic Church will be closed to traffic and eventually the Taj restaurant will be torn down to create parking. The only West Main entrance will be the current entrance behind Taj, which is moving to a location at 2920 Ross Clark Circle between Bauman Drive and Fortner Street.

Down the road, the old China Star restaurant property, located at Montgomery Highway and the Ross Clark Circle, is finally on the verge of being redeveloped after years of languishing on the market.

“You’ve got the 231-Circle corridor, you’ve got the 84-Circle corridor west – those are some of the highest traffic counts in Dothan, Alabama,” Parker said. “We need those to shine. The Home Goods, the Metro Diner redevelopment there and Toasted Yolk – that’s a really good redevelopment project to really enhance our community.”

Downtown Dothan is seeing the re-use of two Foster Street buildings with Circle City Brewing renovating the former Wise building on North Foster Street and a new restaurant planned for South Foster Street.

Earlier this week, the Dothan City Commission approved an economic development agreement with FB1907 LLC to operate Toro Tapas & Wine, which is going into the former Chill Lounge at 164 S. Foster St. The city will provide up to $190,000 in sales tax rebates over 10 years.