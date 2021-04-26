Redistricting: Don’t let it be a mystery

The League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama (LWV of SEAL) and South Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable will present Redistery, a community education on the redistricting process, this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.
Every 10 years, following the Census, political districts are redrawn. This process takes place nationally, at the state level, and at the local level. Redistricting is intended to rebalance districts based on changes in population, but politicians on both sides of the aisle often use this as opportunity to redraw the lines in their own favor.
The three-day Redistery event will be the beginning of a conversation about how districts are redrawn, who draws the lines, and how citizens can participate in the process. This Thursday and Friday participants are encouraged to look at districts to see if they correctly reflect the area.
Aunt Katie’s Garden is at 602 Linden St., in Dothan. Food will be served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be prizes for participants, including a $200 cash grand prize.
“This is the first redistricting cycle that Alabama will not be required to submit changes for review under the Voting Rights Act,” said Latasha Hyatt of South Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable. “This year it is more important than ever that citizens speak out to defend the principal of one person, one vote.”
“Single party control, like we have in Alabama, increases the likelihood of racial and partisan gerrymandering,” said Stephanie Butler of League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama. “We want to empower people to advocate for state, county, and city district maps that protect the interests of the people and the community.”
The event is open to anyone who wants to be a part of this once-in-a-decade political process.
LWV of SEAL is a member-at-large unit of the League of Women Voters of Alabama. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that has fought since 1920 to improve our systems of government and impact public policies through citizen education and advocacy.
The Black Women’s Roundtable is an empowerment program from the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, a nonprofit organization that works to engage, educate, organize and mobilize African Americans of all ages to participate in our democracy.