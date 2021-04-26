Redistricting: Don’t let it be a mystery

The League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama (LWV of SEAL) and South Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable will present Redistery, a community education on the redistricting process, this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.

Every 10 years, following the Census, political districts are redrawn. This process takes place nationally, at the state level, and at the local level. Redistricting is intended to rebalance districts based on changes in population, but politicians on both sides of the aisle often use this as opportunity to redraw the lines in their own favor.

The three-day Redistery event will be the beginning of a conversation about how districts are redrawn, who draws the lines, and how citizens can participate in the process. This Thursday and Friday participants are encouraged to look at districts to see if they correctly reflect the area.

The event will be the beginning of a conversation about how districts are redrawn, who draws the lines, and how citizens can participate in the process. Participants will discuss current districts and potential future districts.

Aunt Katie’s Garden is at 602 Linden St., in Dothan. Food will be served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be prizes for participants, including a $200 cash grand prize.