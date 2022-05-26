Regions Bank names John Brown as Dothan market executive

Regions Bank announced John Brown has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager in Dothan, Troy, Enterprise, and surrounding communities across the Wiregrass.

Brown succeeds Lamar Brooks as Regions’ local market executive. Brooks recently retired from Regions following a 36-year career defined by delivering a positive customer experience to Regions clients across the area – a legacy Brown will carry forward.

“Regions Bank has a proud history of service across Southeast Alabama, and John Brown’s local experience and community commitment make him the ideal leader to guide the collaboration of our teams in the Wiregrass,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “John’s success goes hand-in-hand with our vision for deepening client relationships and reaching new clients through our unique blend of personal service, enhanced technology, financial insights, and more. We appreciate Lamar Brooks’ leadership at Regions, and we are excited for John to carry on the great work Lamar championed for Regions’ clients throughout the area.”

As Commercial Banking relationship manager, Brown will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers across the area. In addition, he will work with leaders from Regions’ various business groups to help their teams deliver Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs.

Further, as market executive, Brown will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to advance community engagement opportunities across the Wiregrass. Regions’ community engagement strategy prioritizes investments and volunteerism in three key areas: financial wellness; education and workforce readiness; and economic and community development.

“Lamar Brooks is a mentor of mine, and it is an incredible honor to return where my banking career began and follow in his footsteps,” Brown said. “In Dothan and beyond, Regions’ clients are making important investments in the area’s economic growth. I am excited to collaborate with all of our banking departments to deliver financial advice, guidance, and education to support our clients and communities every step of the way.”

Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Auburn University. He also graduated from the University of Texas Executive Education Program. Brown began his banking career with AmSouth Bank, a predecessor of Regions, as branch associate in Dothan. He most recently served as senior vice president of Corporate Banking for BBVA USA. With a background of serving both consumer and business banking clients, Brown brings 24 years of experience to his new leadership roles at Regions.

Active in the community, Brown serves on the board of directors for the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, where he recently completed a role as chairman, and is a member of the Dothan Rotary Club. He is a graduate of Leadership Dothan and previously served with the Wiregrass Area United Way.