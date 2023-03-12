Older Americans Day hosted by SARCOA will be held Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds in Dothan.

This year’s theme is “Music Through the Decades.” There will be sponsored booths with information, resources and goodies, games, a car show, and live entertainment.

Registration deadline for this event is April 3. Attendance is free. You must be 60 years or older to receive a meal and qualify for prizes.

Call SARCOA at 334-793-6843 or visit https://sarcoa.org/older-americans-day/ to register. Interested sponsors can contact Anna Mobley at anna.mobley@sarcoa.org.