Rehobeth Elementary using $20,000 grant to integrate art into curriculum

REHOBETH— Rehobeth Elementary School was awarded a $20,000 Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant from the Alabama State Department of Education in February 2019 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The goal of Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant is to implement, expand, or enrich quality arts education to Alabama students. Grant recipients must provide an opportunity to strengthen the development and implementation of comprehensive arts education programs and have the support of the teachers, administrators, and staff to engage in arts education professional development.
“Participating in the arts increases student motivation and gives students a chance to express themselves, experiment, reflect, and explore what is possible. Many students that don’t excel in typical extracurriculars will excel in the arts,” Assistant Principal Jami Whillock said.
Rehobeth Elementary School will be using these funds during the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers are receiving professional development on how to integrate art instruction throughout the curriculum from surrounding artists.
“We applied for this grant because there is a lack of visual arts at the elementary level, and I have seen the benefits to student learning, behavior, and confidence when integrating art into core subjects. Teachers may shy away from art in the classroom because materials can be expensive and there isn’t much extra time in our day to plan those lessons. The AAEI grant solves those issues because we can purchase materials, premade lessons, and provide professional development to classroom teachers,” RES Teacher Erin Merrill said.
“I am so appreciative that Mrs. Erin Merrill, Rehobeth Elementary teacher, took the time to complete the grant application,” Rehobeth Principal Greg Yance said. “She is doing a great job leading this art initiative. Our teachers will also do a great job integrating art into various subject areas. It will help the students retain information and have some fun.”
