Rehobeth Elementary using $20,000 grant to integrate art into curriculum

REHOBETH— Rehobeth Elementary School was awarded a $20,000 Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant from the Alabama State Department of Education in February 2019 for the 2020-2021 school year.

The goal of Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant is to implement, expand, or enrich quality arts education to Alabama students. Grant recipients must provide an opportunity to strengthen the development and implementation of comprehensive arts education programs and have the support of the teachers, administrators, and staff to engage in arts education professional development.

“Participating in the arts increases student motivation and gives students a chance to express themselves, experiment, reflect, and explore what is possible. Many students that don’t excel in typical extracurriculars will excel in the arts,” Assistant Principal Jami Whillock said.

Rehobeth Elementary School will be using these funds during the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers are receiving professional development on how to integrate art instruction throughout the curriculum from surrounding artists.