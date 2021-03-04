Rehobeth man faces forgery charges after allegedly stealing $7K from ex-employer

A Rehobeth man was arrested for cashing 21 checks drawn on his former employer’s business account.
James Trey Bagwell, 33, is being charged with 21 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Bagwell allegedly cashed the checks written from his ex-employer’s business account from July 2, 2019 until Dec. 22, 2020. Each check ranged from $200 to $600 for a total of $7,685.
Bagwell was arrested on Tuesday and his bonds totaled $210,000.
