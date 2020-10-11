Rehobeth Middle School closed beginning Monday due to COVID

For the second time this month, Houston County Schools announced Sunday the closing of another school due to a high volume of COVID-19 cases.

Rehobeth Middle School will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 12, until further notice, the school system stated in a news release. The closing does not impact other Rehobeth schools. No other details were released about the Rehobeth Middle School closing.

On Friday, the school system announced that Cottonwood High School, which has been closed since last Monday, Oct. 5, will reopen this Wednesday, Oct. 14, after being closed for 10 days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell made the announcement to close Cottonwood after around 300 students and staff members were forced to quarantine due to several positive cases and possible exposure to COVID.

Sewell said the school had difficulty finding substitutes to replace teachers on sick leave.

For Cottonwood, students were sent home to complete school virtually or to complete paper packets provided to families.

“Right now, the majority of the (Cottonwood) teachers will be back. I can’t say all of them will be. Several came off of quarantine yesterday, but they should be back. And the majority of the students on quarantine will be back as well,” Sewell said Friday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.