Rehobeth Middle School student Charlee Chandler elected National Junior Beta President

REHOBETH – Just like the comic strip character Charlie Brown and his never-ending pursuit to kick a football, Charlee Chandler, a 13-year-old Rehobeth Middle School student, has learned to be persistent.

Joining the school's Beta Club as a shy fourth grader, Chandler never expected that one day she would be on stage of the 2021 National Junior Beta Convention in Orlando, Fla., campaigning to be the group's national president, but with passion, perseverance and talking to fellow Beta members, Chandler has earned the title.

With the campaign slogan “Good Grief Betas, Vote for Charlee!,” Chandler took the national convention by storm and was elected as the National Junior Beta President.

“I started campaigning the moment we got to the convention,” Chandler said. “I don’t think I even stopped to eat. I tried to talk to everyone I could and I received a lot of good responses, but I also received a few straight-up no’s. I didn’t let it stop me, though.”

Chandler said being a part of Junior Beta allowed her to see her love for public speaking and being a part of such a transformative group. She said being a part of group is helping her grow as a person, leader and build strong character.