Rehobeth Middle School student Charlee Chandler elected National Junior Beta President

REHOBETH – Just like the comic strip character Charlie Brown and his never-ending pursuit to kick a football, Charlee Chandler, a 13-year-old Rehobeth Middle School student, has learned to be persistent.
Joining the school's Beta Club as a shy fourth grader, Chandler never expected that one day she would be on stage of the 2021 National Junior Beta Convention in Orlando, Fla., campaigning to be the group's national president, but with passion, perseverance and talking to fellow Beta members, Chandler has earned the title.
With the campaign slogan “Good Grief Betas, Vote for Charlee!,” Chandler took the national convention by storm and was elected as the National Junior Beta President.
“I started campaigning the moment we got to the convention,” Chandler said. “I don’t think I even stopped to eat. I tried to talk to everyone I could and I received a lot of good responses, but I also received a few straight-up no’s. I didn’t let it stop me, though.”
Chandler said being a part of Junior Beta allowed her to see her love for public speaking and being a part of such a transformative group. She said being a part of group is helping her grow as a person, leader and build strong character.
“I started competing in the speech competition for state and nationals in fourth grade,” Chandler said. “Without some wins and some failures, I don’t think I would have ever had the confidence to run for national president this year.”
Chandler said she not only chose Charlie Brown as her campaign focus for his persistence, but also because “he isn’t the kind of guy to be cocky, he won’t promise to be the best, but he does promise to keep trying.” She said that’s the message she worked to convey to her fellow Beta members in her campaign speech.
Also a science lover and avid reader, Chandler hopes to add travel junky to that list this year.
“As president, I’m most excited to be able to reach out to other Beta clubs, as well as other schools who maybe don’t have Beta Club to help them get a club started,” Chandler said. “I’m also very excited that I have to opportunity to go to different state conventions, and the next national convention. I’m hoping to go to places like Kentucky, Tennessee or Louisiana.”
Along with Chandler’s win as president, the Rehobeth Junior Beta Club placed in multiple categories at the national convention, including:
• 1st- Robotics
• 2nd- Three Dimensional Design
• 3rd- Service Learning Showcase
• 3rd- Technology
• 4th- Two Dimensional Design
• 5th- Portfolio
• 5th Engineering
• 6th- Living Literature
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.