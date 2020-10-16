Rehobeth Middle School students to return in-person Wednesday

Rehobeth Middle Schools will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday.

The middle school has been closed since Monday after a high volume of COVID-related quarantines forced the campus to shut down.

Students continued their schoolwork virtually and with paper packets provided by the school while the campus was closed.

Closures are due to the number of staff members ordered to quarantine that leaves the school without enough teachers or substitutes to man their classrooms, Superintendent David Sewell said.

