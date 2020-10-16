 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rehobeth Middle School students to return in-person Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Rehobeth Middle School students to return in-person Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Rehobeth Middle Schools will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The middle school has been closed since Monday after a high volume of COVID-related quarantines forced the campus to shut down.

Students continued their schoolwork virtually and with paper packets provided by the school while the campus was closed.

Closures are due to the number of staff members ordered to quarantine that leaves the school without enough teachers or substitutes to man their classrooms, Superintendent David Sewell said.

dot generic school generic
Bill Perkins
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert