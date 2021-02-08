Rehobeth offers free Wi-Fi on walking trail

REHOBETH - Town of Rehobeth residents and visitors have a new place to access Wi-Fi to work on their computer – the walking trail.

Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter said the town was given a sizable amount of CARES Act funding, due to the town’s growing population. Some of it was used to fund a Wi-Fi hotspot at the town’s walking trail next to Rehobeth Elementary School behind the former town hall building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the mostly-rural community, Trotter said broadband access isn’t available everywhere, but is desperately needed by parents trying to work outside the office and students trying to do schoolwork when schools are closed.

The walking trail, which is approximately one-third of a mile, has an adjoining parking lot and pavilion area for people to sit down with their devices and is in close proximity to a ballpark.

The hotspot was installed around Christmas, but Trotter hopes it becomes a permanent fixture in the community given the growing adoption rate of digital technology to function in today’s world.

Other CARES Act funding was used to help the town’s fire station and schools.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.