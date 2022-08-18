Rehobeth student recipient of scholarship from leadership program with General Tommy Franks

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is proud to announce Madison Mowbray of Rehobeth as the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship awarded during the Four Star Leadership Awards Banquet at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Mowbray was honored as the second place winner in the Journal Writing category.

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a week-long program for the top high school students from around the world to learn leadership techniques and skills from frontrunners and influential leaders in various fields. Program curriculum is designed around the four core principles that led Gen. Tommy Franks (Ret.) through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.

Mowbray, along with 12 other students from high schools around the world, earned scholarships totaling $36,000 for excelling in writing, public speaking and the ethics competition. Sixty-seven students were selected to attend this year’s program.

“We are honored to assist the world’s brightest high school students with leadership capabilities and confidence as they make important steps toward their collegiate careers,” said Gen. Tommy Franks (Ret.). “We are confident that these awards are just the first step in a long journey of future triumphs for these leaders of tomorrow.”

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a world-class leadership program developed as a partnership between the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and Oklahoma Christian University. Four Star Leadership offers top high school students invaluable leadership experience through an exciting and challenging curriculum at no cost to students. Since 2008, Four Star Leadership has welcomed more than 841 U.S. high school students from 46 different states and 57 international students. For more information on Four Star Leadership visit FourStarLeader.com or call (580) 726-5900.