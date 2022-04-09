Rehobeth teen named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass

A Rehobeth teen who first joined the Boys & Girls Club when she was 10 will represent the Wiregrass as its Youth of the Year.

Maddie Fisher, a sophomore at Rehobeth High School, was chosen from 425 youths from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass' five clubs. As the area's Youth of the Year, Maddie will vie for the Alabama Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Youth of the Year title is bestowed on an exemplary young person in recognition of their leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

"It has been a pleasure to watch Maddie develop into a confident, caring, and mature young lady," Phillip Gilley, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass, said. "I'm certain that she will be successful in adulthood and continue to have a positive influence on others."

Maddie works at the Rehobeth club after school and at the Dothan club during the summer, according to a news release. She has volunteered more than 4,500 hours in her three years as a member of the Wiregrass junior staff. While maintaining an A average in her honors classes, Maddie also takes dual enrollment courses at Wallace Community College and is a member of her school's marching band color guard.

Should she be named the Alabama Youth of the Year, Maddie will go on to compete for the title of Regional Youth of the Year, giving her a chance at a $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional finalists along with the National Military Youth of the Year will advance on to the National Youth of the Year event to be held in October in Los Angeles. The youth selected as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of Year will receive an additional scholarship for $50,000 and a new Toyota Corolla.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelez International.