Reithoffer Shows bringing rides to fairgrounds

Reithoffer Shows, the longtime carnival operator at the National Peanut Festival, is bringing its midway of rides and games to the Dothan fairgrounds for a spring event.

The Spring Fling is set for April 2-11.

But don’t expect a mini-Peanut Festival. There will be no local vendors or agricultural events. Reithoffer Shows is renting the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South just like any other organization would rent the fairgrounds as a venue.

What you should expect are public health measures due to COVID-19.

Reithoffer Shows will have workers wearing masks and the midway will be marked for social distancing, according to the company’s website. Guests will walk through a temperature-check station at the midway entrances; employees will be temperature checked each day.

Rides will be disinfected at the beginning of each day and between every ride cycle, which may mean a longer wait time between rides. Rides will also be loaded at less capacity.

There will also be signage on the midway about social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be located at every ride and food concession, according to Reithoffer Shows. Cashless payments are encouraged.