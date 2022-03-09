Relax while painting at museum's Watercolor Collective

It’s an image associated with larger cities – people casually painting the day away or enjoying a leisurely blanket picnic in a park.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art, however, is going for the same vibe with its Watercolor Collective.

Held once a quarter on the second Saturday of March, June, September, and December, the event is intended to be a laidback couple of hours of watercolor painting, food, drinks, and maybe some music.

“It’s a chance for people to enjoy the museum in a really relaxed way,” Museum Director of Advancement Melissa Rea said. “We have space set up within our garden areas where people can come, get a watercolor kit, enjoy still life arrangements or use the garden’s sculptures or landscaping as their own inspiration. We really invite people to come spread out, bring a blanket, enjoy a food truck, and try their hand at something new.”

The next Watercolor Collective is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the museum’s garden and will be held unless there is heavy rain and storms in the area. Cold temperatures won’t stop the free come-and-go paint party. If you do get too cold, the museum’s exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There’s no charge to paint and all supplies are provided by the museum, including the watercolor paints, brushes, and watercolor paper. There are even small trays provided for those who want to sit with their art in their laps and a few easels for those who’d rather sit or stand to paint.

A brunch-style cash bar will be set up and SayIt Hotdogs will be selling food.

Rea said many people remember watercolor painting kits from their childhoods, and while it may have been a while since they’ve picked up a paint brush, the Watercolor Collective is meant to be a relaxing activity. There’s typically an instructor or demonstrating artist for those who want a bit of direction, Rea said, but there’s no pressure to do anything but relax and paint.

“It allows for a lot of artistic freedom and creativity,” Rea said. “You can’t go wrong with watercolors.”

The next museum event following Saturday’s Watercolor Collective will be Art After Hours on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. when museum guests see the current exhibits, including the Youth Art Month exhibit on display until March 30.

Watercolor Collective is an activity for all ages, Rea said.

“It’s really something that’s easy to pick up,” she said. “Besides the creativity itself, there’s just a sense of community that happens when you have art-making in a public space.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

