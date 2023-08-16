Quickly, a repeat question: Why did New York’s Yankees play Babe Ruth in the outfield?

Answer later.

This week every August is marked by fond memories of athletes who’ve died but still impact the House of Adams in more ways than this space allows to be told.

Since he’s been mentioned, Babe (48), died on Aug. 16, 1948, making the date a special one which added meaning in 1977, when Elvis (42) died and increased yet again when Bobby Thomson (86), who hit “Baseball’s Shot Heard Round the World” in 1951, died in 2010.

Backtracking to Aug. 13, starting in 1995, when your scribe’s boyhood hero, Mickey Mantle (63), died. History has long noted that had The Mick owned two good legs, he likely would’ve held most every hitting record.

Mickey won the 1956 Triple Crown, was a 20-time All-Star, seven-time World Series MVP and three-time American League MVP.

Like Babe, Mickey’s in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as is long-time Yankees shortstop turned announcer Phil Rizzuto (89), a frequent All-Star, who died Aug. 13, 2007.

On Aug. 13, 2012, Boston Red Sox shortstop Johnny Pesky (92) died; “The Needle” was also an MLB coach/manager, who spent part of his career fighting World War II as did teammate Ted Williams and many others.

Noteworthy: More than 300 one-time University of Alabama football players/coaches/managers served in WWII; 13Tidesmen died defending the world for freedom; and all but one of 60+ Bama players on the 1942 squad served during the global conflict.

Sports deaths on Aug. 14 include race car driver/sports car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari (90) in 1988; on this date in 1999, Harold “Pee Wee” Reese (81), Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers 10-time All-Star and Hall of Fame shortstop, died.

On this date in 2017, Frank Broyles (92), longtime University of Arkansas head football coach/athletics director, who was also Keith Jackson’s color commentator on ABC, died.

Broyles, a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame, hired Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield but not Houston “He’s a” Nutt, who got the job Tommy Tuberville didn’t want.

Another College Football Hall of Famer, SMU running back Kyle Rote (73), died Aug. 15, 2002.

On Aug. 17, 1920, the Yankees canceled their game against Cleveland in memory of Ray Chapman (29) who died after being beaned by a pitch the previous day.

To date, knock wood, Chapman’s the only Major Leaguer killed in a game.

Supposedly, the last professional player killed by a pitched ball was Class D Dothan’s Ottis Johnson (24), against Headland; Johnson was felled when a pitch hit him in the temple; Johnson died a week later, on June 11, 1951.

In 1966, British-American auto racer/engineer Ken Miles (47) died in a practice accident.

Watch “Ford vs. Ferrari” to learn about Miles and Carroll Shelby.

Another racecar driver, Mark Donahue (38), died from injuries in practice in Austria Aug. 19, 1975.

Eleven-time Detroit All-Star catcher Bill Freehan (79) died Aug. 19, 2021.

That brings us to August 20, the date Hall of Fame jockey Earle Sande (69) died in 1968.

Golfer/announcer Tom Weiskopf (79), 1973 British Open Champion, died Aug. 20, 2022.

Just their names produce smiles.

Hmmm.

The Yankees played Babe in the outfield for one simple reason: They didn’t have anyone any better to put there …