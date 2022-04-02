Renaming Fort Rucker: Son sees father's name as good option for Wiregrass base

U.S. Army Maj. Charles Kelly Sr. was a larger than life figure, a mentor and a hero to those who knew him and served with him.

“The guy was totally fearless,” said retired Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, who flew with Kelly in Vietnam. “He would gladly give his life to rescue an American soldier.”

The federal Naming Commission recently released possible names to be considered in renaming nine Army installations named for Confederate officers, including Fort Rucker. On the list of nearly 90 names are military officers, decorated soldiers, Medal of Honor recipients, a former president, and an abolitionist.

Charles Kelly’s name is among them.

Maj. Charles Kelly died on July 1, 1964, in Vietnam. He was 39. An Army medevac pilot, Kelly died flying into a combat zone to evacuate wounded soldiers. Taking heavy enemy fire, ground forces told him to leave the area. Kelly responded with a refrain he often said: “When I have your wounded.” Moments later, a bullet tore into the helicopter and pierced Kelly’s heart.

For Charles Kelly Jr., the respected helicopter pilot was the father he lost when he was not even 4 years old.

“I’ve always been very proud of my father,” Kelly said. “The more I learn about what he did, and how he conducted himself personally and professionally, every time I learn something new, I’m just kind of stunned at the scope of what he did. I learn new things every year.”

During his time in Vietnam as commanding officer of the Army’s 57th Medical Detachment, Kelly became synonymous with his DUSTOFF call sign. Kelly set standards for flying into combat zones and flying at night. Among his awards and recognitions, Kelly received the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, and Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.

Brady, himself a Medal of Honor recipient, described Kelly as one of the greatest heroes of the Vietnam War.

“He took a bunch of young pilots in an atmosphere, in a combat environment, and under circumstances never before experienced, and he inspired us to fly under any and all conditions with one mission in mind and that was to get the patient to a hospital,” Brady said. “Before him, units did not land on the battlefield; before him, very few flew at night.”

Decades after he was killed in action, Kelly was the first pilot inducted into the DUSTOFF Association’s Hall of Fame.

There are those who believe Kelly’s name should be considered for Fort Rucker due to the post’s aviation mission or even Fort Gordon in Georgia due to the fact that Kelly was from that area.

His son believes Fort Rucker would be the better fit.

“His entire career was Army Aviation,” Kelly said of his father.

Along with Fort Rucker and Fort Gordon, the Army installations to be renamed include: Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; and Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee, and Fort Pickett in Virginia.

The Naming Commission has until Oct. 1 to submit a renaming plan with recommendations to the House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee.

Fort Rucker was named for Col. Edmund Rucker, a Confederate officer who later received the honorary rank of general. After the Civil War, Rucker was an industrialist in Birmingham.

Earlier this week, the Naming Commission released an extensive inventory list of more than 750 Department of Defense assets that will be reviewed for possible renaming or removal. Included are installations themselves as well as streets, buildings, signs, monuments, and paintings at locations throughout the country and overseas. The Naming Commission’s task is to determine if the names of assets commemorate the Confederacy or any person who served the Confederate States of America and whether the asset should be renamed or removed. A cost estimate will be included with the commission’s plan.

The list includes Fort Rucker as an installation as well as signs at each of Fort Rucker’s gates along with signs at the post’s chapel, golf course, bowling alley, equestrian center and a sign for batting cage rules.

Maj. Kelly was born in Wadley, Georgia, and grew up in Sylvania, Georgia – both south of Augusta, the home of Fort Gordon, named for a Confederate general who served under Robert E. Lee.

Kelly was only 15 when he enlisted in 1941. He was in the 30th Infantry Division and served in two campaigns in Europe during World War II. He went on to serve with medical detachments and attended Army aviation school at Fort Sill and Fort Sam Houston. He was a pilot in Korea and was even stationed at Fort Rucker from 1959 to 1960.

Kelly had planned to retire, but President Kennedy’s assassination and talk of the military’s plan to replace the helicopter ambulance program made him feel he had to go to Vietnam.

Brady said Kelly’s death in action so affected commanders that any talk of ending the program ceased.

“His death was the savior of aeromedical evacuation; it made it a dedicated resource,” Brady said. “His death saved, in Vietnam, over 900,000 lives. We’re talking about men, women, and children – enemy as well as friendly. If it had not been for him much of that would not have happened.”

There’s no guarantee that Charles Kelly’s name will be among the final recommendations by the Naming Commission.

Kelly said he’ll be OK with whatever the Naming Commission decides. He’s proud to see his father’s name among those to be considered. In about a month, Kelly and a group of DUSTOFF pilots, including Brady, will travel to Vietnam to place a memorial at the site where his father was killed. Kelly said its time for Vietnam veterans to be honored with military installations named for them.

“They performed just as gallantly; they suffered just as much as the World War II greatest generation,” Kelly said. “They are simply another great generation that was overlooked… They never got the ticker tape parade. I think it’s time that we name some of these bases for men who made a difference in the lives of Americans that are alive today.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

