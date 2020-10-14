Renter beware: Local family falls prey to housing scam

On Zillow, the home was listed for $1,295 a month; it was being advertised for $675 a month on the fraudulent posting.

The Bryants paid the person first month’s rent, a $650 deposit, and a $50 application fee via Cash App, which Ashley Bryant said didn’t find unusual because that’s how she paid her last landlord who managed property independently.

“We put everything we had into the move,” Bryant said. “So I mean, that’s the sad part… I understand stuff happens but you have to have money to move somewhere else. I was a little bit short for what we needed to move and had to borrow money from my boss. After we found out that we had been scammed, I just thought ‘Oh Lord have mercy, what do I do?”

Bryant said they couldn’t move back into the home her family had previously rented and they were forced to move in with her mom in Headland the next morning.

Bryant said on Tuesday that she only had $12 left to her name and is not hopeful that the money she sent will be returned to her.

“My heart just goes out to them. They had no idea,” Hauenstein said, adding that she remains in close contact with the family and is trying to assist them in any way she can.