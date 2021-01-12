Rep. Barry Moore: ‘Pursuing impeachment is divisive’

U.S Rep. Barry Moore voiced support for President Trump's Tuesday claim that the movement toward impeachment -- not last week’s violence in the Capitol -- was causing the country’s anger.

His constituents "are angry because they believe the election was stolen,” Moore said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With just days left in President Trump’s term, pursuing impeachment is divisive and counter-productive to our efforts to unite our country,” said Moore.

Earlier this week, Moore deactivated his personal Twitter account after it was suspended following tweets he made regarding the rioting in the Capitol last Wednesday. Moore said that it was his response to “Big Tech silencing conservative voices.”

“He [Moore] believes that freedom of speech is paramount, and he cannot support platforms that would rather become echo chambers than be nonpartisan,” Katie Milner, Moore’s communication director, wrote in a statement.

Moore said he expects to see a peaceful transition of power on Inauguration Day, “just as President Trump has promised.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.