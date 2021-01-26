 Skip to main content
Rep. Barry Moore to serve on agriculture, veterans committees
Rep. Barry Moore to serve on agriculture, veterans committees

Barry Moore

Barry Moore

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE/

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has been selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Veterans' Affaris in the 117th Congress.

“I’m excited and eager to serve on these two committees that guarantee the voices of Alabama’s Second Congressional District will be heard in Washington,” Moore said in a press release.

Moore is serving his first term representing Alabama's Second Congressional District.

“Growing up on a farm, I not only learned the value of hard work but the great sacrifices our farmers make to put food on our tables and clothes on our backs," Moore said. "Agriculture plays a critical role in Alabama, and I’m looking forward to serving as a voice for our agricultural producers on the House Agriculture Committee.”

“As a veteran, I understand the severity of ensuring that every American who served this great country in our military receives the crucial benefits and services they deserve. After they selflessly fought to defend our country, I vow to fight for their needs and to make sure they receive quality care. Let’s get to work.”

