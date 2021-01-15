Rep. Clouse waiting to see other gambling proposals before re-introducing lottery bill

Legislators will likely be introducing a couple of bills aimed at legalizing gambling after the government reported a study that found legal gambling in Alabama could pump around $700 million in new revenue into state government.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R), chair of the Ways and Means Committee, said he is withholding a lottery bill he introduced at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session – cut short by COVID-19 concerns.

He could re-introduce the lottery bill tied to education funding in the next session, but he said he has heard that other legislators now want a more comprehensive bill that addresses Native American-owned casinos and dog race betting.

“I want to see how they fit the lottery in there and see where revenues will be allocated before I decide whether to put a separate bill in,” Clouse said in an interview this week.

In Clouse’s proposal, 50% of lottery-generated revenue would fund Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program and the remainder would go toward needs-based scholarships.

Budget proposals will begin in the Alabama House of Representatives this year and Clouse said he already working on a spending bill to introduce so it can be “fast-tracked” for consideration in the legislature.

