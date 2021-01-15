Rep. Clouse waiting to see other gambling proposals before re-introducing lottery bill

Legislators will likely be introducing a couple of bills aimed at legalizing gambling after the government reported a study that found legal gambling in Alabama could pump around $700 million in new revenue into state government.
State Rep. Steve Clouse (R), chair of the Ways and Means Committee, said he is withholding a lottery bill he introduced at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session – cut short by COVID-19 concerns.
He could re-introduce the lottery bill tied to education funding in the next session, but he said he has heard that other legislators now want a more comprehensive bill that addresses Native American-owned casinos and dog race betting.
“I want to see how they fit the lottery in there and see where revenues will be allocated before I decide whether to put a separate bill in,” Clouse said in an interview this week.
In Clouse’s proposal, 50% of lottery-generated revenue would fund Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program and the remainder would go toward needs-based scholarships.
Budget proposals will begin in the Alabama House of Representatives this year and Clouse said he already working on a spending bill to introduce so it can be “fast-tracked” for consideration in the legislature.
Rising COVID-19 infections could impede committee hearings and votes if a number of legislators cannot be present due to being sick or possible exposure.
“We’re thinking of priorities because of the limited amount of days we might have,” Clouse said.
House budget hearings will begin the last week of January and the first day of Alabama’s legislative session is Feb. 2.
Alabama’s overpopulated prisons will be a major emphasis in this year’s state General Fund budget because of severe issues with infrastructure and operations.
In September, Gov. Kay Ivey announced three proposed sites for new men’s prisons in Bibb, Elmore, and Escambia counties. Some of the state’s 13 men’s prisons will close as part of the plan for new prisons.
However, a lawsuit initiated in December by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging Alabama and the state Department of Corrections continue to violate the rights of its prisoners in facilities that are "riddled" with violence could cause a kink in those plans.
If a federal judge rules inmates’ rights have been violated, the state prison system could go into full or partial receivership, meaning the federal government would run at least part of the system.