Rep. Mo Brooks visits Dothan with GOP hot topic speech

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who announced on Monday that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby in 2022, delivered his strong conservative message during a stop in Dothan Thursday at the Houston County Republican Women’s luncheon.
Brooks previously ran for the Senate in the 2017 special election, finishing third in the primary due to attack ads that accused him of disloyalty to President Donald Trump, and is leaving no room for questioning where he stands this time around, according to an interview with the Associated Press.
Brooks said the best way to learn about somebody is to look at their past and learn from their history, encouraging Alabama voters to look at his past work, including his unyielding support for Trump during claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, to solidify his strong conservative reputation in his 17th campaign for public office.
Brooks said to Dothan Republicans that he would work for them like he does his constituents in North Alabama, who “apparently like the job that I do for them, as evidenced by how many people run against me and end up with less than 40% of the votes.” Brooks currently represents an area of the state that includes Huntsville.
Still heavy on the topic of alleged voter fraud, Brooks said he is concerned about the integrity of the country. Brooks said he was a victim of voter fraud himself in his first run for Congress in a 1982 election, which he won. However, an investigation led by The Washington Post in 2017 showed there was no evidence to support this claim, and Brooks did not challenge the results.
“I have never been so fearful for the future of the United States of America as I am now,” Brooks said. “What is the underpinning of a republic? An honest and accurate election—and we don’t have that right now.”
Brooks also touched on many GOP hot topics, including immigration and border issues, gun reform, “wokeness,” the current battles many states are having regarding transgender athletes, and a new bill that set aside $5 million for minority farmers, which Brooks said was “racist to the worst degree.”
“Freedom of speech is under attack,” Brooks said. “Big tech censorship and wokeness; they’re gonna get you. They’re going to threaten your jobs and your livelihoods. They are doing this in the United States of America if you have the audacity to speak the truth. That’s wrong, that’s un-American—but that’s what the socialists are trying to do.”
Brooks said he feels like the Democratic Party is “cramming their opinions down our throats and starting to infringe on our rights.” He referenced Washington saying, “The insane people are in charge of the asylum.”
Brooks made a promise to the crowd saying he has made a living out of beating Democrats, and if he is chosen as the nominee in the primary, he will beat the Democratic nominee in the general election.
Brooks touched on a few distinctions between himself and the other candidates, like his high rating on NumbersUSA for immigration reform, as well as his high grades with regard to pro-life and the right to bear arms. Brooks gave multiple online sources, named endorsements from Stephen Miller, who was an advisor in the Trump administration, and continued to encourage voters to look at his and other candidates backgrounds.
Brooks said he worries about candidates “parading” as conservatives, but his track record proves he is a true conservative. He said he believes his name is already well-known in Alabama, but he hopes to expand his audience as the election approaches.
“I’m in the Wiregrass today to let people know who I am personally as opposed to the caricature that the socialists, fake news media and liberal Republicans put out,” Brooks said.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.