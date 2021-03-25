Rep. Mo Brooks visits Dothan with GOP hot topic speech

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who announced on Monday that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby in 2022, delivered his strong conservative message during a stop in Dothan Thursday at the Houston County Republican Women’s luncheon.

Brooks previously ran for the Senate in the 2017 special election, finishing third in the primary due to attack ads that accused him of disloyalty to President Donald Trump, and is leaving no room for questioning where he stands this time around, according to an interview with the Associated Press.

Brooks said the best way to learn about somebody is to look at their past and learn from their history, encouraging Alabama voters to look at his past work, including his unyielding support for Trump during claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, to solidify his strong conservative reputation in his 17th campaign for public office.

Brooks said to Dothan Republicans that he would work for them like he does his constituents in North Alabama, who “apparently like the job that I do for them, as evidenced by how many people run against me and end up with less than 40% of the votes.” Brooks currently represents an area of the state that includes Huntsville.