Rep. Paul Lee attends signing ceremony for new telehealth law

MONTGOMERY – With the governor's signature, Alabama now has new law that puts rules in place for telehealth.

Representatives from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama as well as private insurance carriers gathered Thursday with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and bill sponsor Rep. Paul Lee at a ceremony at the State Capitol to celebrate the signing of a new law that puts rules into place for telehealth.

Prior to enactment of this legislation, there were no state laws or rules in Alabama that specifically regulate telemedicine. The Medical Association, according to a news release from the association, worked with legislators, including bill sponsors Sen. Dan Roberts and Lee, to get the bill passed and on to Ivey’s desk.

“The pandemic has shown how useful telehealth can be, and we need to do everything we can to ensure all Alabamians are able to reap its benefits and receive needed care,” Lee said.

Now that the bill has been signed into law, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission will draft rules for the use of technology to deliver telehealth care.

“Telehealth expands access to safe, effective medical care,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, president of the Medical Association and a primary care physician in Pickens County. “This new law establishes the framework that allows telehealth technology to grow while ensuring quality patient care. We commend Gov. Ivey and the Legislature for working with us to make this new law a reality. We are especially grateful to the bill’s sponsors, Sens. Dan Roberts, Bobby Singleton, Jabo Waggoner, Shay Shelnutt and Steve Livingston, and Reps. Paul Lee and Anthony Daniels.”

The new law includes important protections for patients and consumers when it comes to telehealth, according to the medical association. Among those key provisions are:

- Requiring physicians to meet the same standards for telehealth visits as for in-person visits.

- Preventing fraud and abuse by prohibiting telemarketing-style “cold calls.”

- Providing that telehealth can be provided only when the patient initiates medical care or upon a referral from another physician.

- Putting safeguards in place so physicians cannot prescribe controlled substances to a patient without a recent in-person visit.

“Over the last few years, the need to expand telehealth and telemedicine in our state has grown tremendously; therefore, I am proud to sign Senate Bill 272, the first piece of legislation to regulate digital access to health care for Alabamians,” Ivey said. “Being from rural Alabama, I know this legislation can have a major impact on rural citizens getting the care they need instead of putting it off.”