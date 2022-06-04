 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Replacement of direct buried services beginning Monday in Chapelwood

Dothan Utilities changes
JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Contractors working for Dothan Utilities will begin replacing direct buried services to residents this Monday in the Chapelwood subdivision.

Contractors from Lewis, Inc. will use a boring machine to install new conduit for approximately 16 weeks at residences known to have direct buried services. Once the conduit and conductors are installed, Dothan Utilities will coordinate a short outage with each resident to energize the new service.

If you have any questions or concerns about this project, contact Michael Mitchell at Dothan Utilities at (334) 615-3324.

