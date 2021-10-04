Reporting time, differences in methods contribute to variations in COVID death counts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the latest COVID surge has evolved, cases and hospitalizations rose and then fell around the state, followed by a spike in deaths.

Locally, several counties are now considered to have a “substantial” risk of overall community transmission rather than the high risk that still blankets most of the state. Barbour, Henry, Houston and Pike counties are now labeled by ADPH as being at substantial risk, which is defined as having 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate between 8% and 9.99%.

High risk is defined as greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate greater than 10%. Coffee, Covington, Dale and Geneva counties are all still considered high risk for community transmission.

There have been 1,276 deaths in Wiregrass counties since the start of the pandemic.

COVID deaths are tracked by ADPH under Tab 9 – Daily and Total Number of Deaths – on the data and surveillance dashboard, found online at arcg.is/1uKqbC. That graph shows a cumulative number of deaths as well as confirmed deaths by date. But depending on when a death is reported and then confirmed, those numbers will change.