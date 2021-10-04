Reporting time, differences in methods contribute to variations in COVID death counts

There are reasons COVID-19 death counts appear to vary from source to source.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), COVID death counts may vary because it takes some agencies longer to report deaths attributed to COVID-19; other reporting systems use different definitions or methods for counting deaths; and states report such deaths at different rates.
So, whether it’s the news media, hospitals, or health departments, the numbers reported will vary, according to a news release from ADPH.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health considers any deaths to be a significant loss to family, loved ones, and friends,” said Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH. “We work to provide information that has been vetted by our team in terms of accuracy related to COVID-19 deaths.”
The number of new deaths reported each day on the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard don’t actually represent deaths that occurred on that day because it can take weeks for a death to be reported to the state. When a death is reported as caused by COVID-19, it is investigated to determine if it was actually a COVID-19 death.
There have been 14,471 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Alabama since the pandemic began in March 2020 and a total of 801,428 cases of the virus reported throughout the state.
As the latest COVID surge has evolved, cases and hospitalizations rose and then fell around the state, followed by a spike in deaths.
Locally, several counties are now considered to have a “substantial” risk of overall community transmission rather than the high risk that still blankets most of the state. Barbour, Henry, Houston and Pike counties are now labeled by ADPH as being at substantial risk, which is defined as having 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate between 8% and 9.99%.
High risk is defined as greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate greater than 10%. Coffee, Covington, Dale and Geneva counties are all still considered high risk for community transmission.
There have been 1,276 deaths in Wiregrass counties since the start of the pandemic.
COVID deaths are tracked by ADPH under Tab 9 – Daily and Total Number of Deaths – on the data and surveillance dashboard, found online at arcg.is/1uKqbC. That graph shows a cumulative number of deaths as well as confirmed deaths by date. But depending on when a death is reported and then confirmed, those numbers will change.
According to ADPH, the death counts reported by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) are often one to two weeks behind other data sources.
Death certificates take time to be completed and waiting for test results can create additional delays.
Coding COVID-19 deaths can also add extra time. While 80% of deaths are electronically processed and coded by NCHS within minutes, most deaths from COVID-19 must be coded by a person, which takes an average of seven days.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.