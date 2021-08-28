Residential carpentry course offered for adult learners

Wallace Community College, in partnership with Dothan Tech, the Alabama Home Builders Foundation and the Home Builders Association of Dothan & the Wiregrass Area will offer a free Basic Residential Carpentry Program to adult learners this fall.
The nine-week program begins on Oct. 4 and ends Dec. 6. Classes will be held two nights per week on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Dothan Tech campus located behind Dothan High School.
The Basic Residential Carpentry program will cover areas of residential homebuilding including safety, using basic construction tools, reading blueprints, floor, wall, roof and ceiling framing, window and door installation, exterior and interior trim and finishes, stairs and more.
Students are guaranteed a paid internship after successful completion of the program. The program is capped at 15 participants who must be 18 years or older and may not be enrolled in high school.
“This partnership is a great example of what can be accomplished when the community works together,” says Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College. “This project has been discussed for approximately two years and with the help of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works, it has been brought to fruition. I look forward to the positive impact that the training will have on individuals in our community and the local workforce.”
The partnership is the first of its kind between Dothan Tech, Wallace Community College Workforce Development and the Alabama Home Builders Foundation. Dothan Tech will provide the construction classroom and lab space free of charge to Wallace Community College, and Dothan Tech Building Construction teacher Bob Griggs will be the instructor. The partnership, said Christopher Duke, Career Tech/Workforce Development Director for Dothan City Schools, “is a wonderful opportunity for the Dothan community to benefit from these learning opportunities to develop our local building construction workforce.”
The Alabama Home Builders Foundation provided grant funding for the program.
“With the housing market on the upswing and the construction workforce aging, there’s an ever-increasing need for qualified, skilled tradespeople entering the home building industry,” said Foundation President Wrendon Davis. “The Alabama Home Builders Foundation is excited to partner with trade schools around the state to help fill that gap through education initiatives.”
For more information on the free Basic Residential Carpentry program, contact Joe Johnson at jjohnson@wallace.edu or 334-556-2390.