Residents asked to be prepared for Hurricane Ian

Local emergency management officials are asking residents to monitor the movements of Hurricane Ian and be prepared as the storm strengthens and moves closer to Florida this week.

The storm’s path has proved to be unpredictable for forecasters, more so than usual.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, which covers the Wiregrass, stated there is currently “high uncertainty” on the storm’s three- to five-day track.

“This has been in their eyes one of the most unpredictable and hard to forecast storms they’ve seen,” Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah said Monday during an update to county commissioners.

While the storm’s impact for the Wiregrass is still very uncertain as far as winds and rain go, Houston County will likely see residents from Florida fleeing the path of Hurricane Ian, Judah said.

“Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass and Houston County area we’ll have an influx of people; our traffic load and count will be high; our hotels, our resources, restaurants, things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly,” Judah said.

Judah said emergency management has been working closely with Wiregrass 2-1-1 and Visit Dothan to get information out about available space and resources for evacuees.

Because the track is so uncertain, the National Weather Service cautioned residents on focusing too much on the storm’s projection “cone” seen in forecast graphics. Impacts from the storm could be felt well outside any projected path as Hurricane Ian is a large storm, and the storm could shift west or east as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Wind and rainfall could impact the Wiregrass as early as late Wednesday.

Based on the latest track, rainfall amounts could reach 2 inches in Dothan and anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in places to the east in Georgia and Florida. How much wind and rainfall is seen locally will ultimately depend on the storm’s path.

Ian was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane and reach its peak intensification over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Moving north-northwest, Hurricane Ian is expected to gradually turn north and remain a major hurricane as it passes the west-central Florida coast on Wednesday and Thursday. The storm’s forward speed is expected to slow down, which could prolong the impacts on Florida’s west coast.

A major hurricane is defined as having sustained winds of greater than 110 mph.

Judah encouraged residents to help any evacuees if they can.

“They’re leaving their homes,” he said. “Let’s be as nice as we can, help them as much as we can, get them where they need to go.”