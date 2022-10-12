Residents get look at Highway 52 proposal

HARTFORD – Highway expansion projects rarely satisfy everybody.

So when property owners came out to public involvement meeting in Hartford this week to see a proposed route to expand State Highway 52, it would not be surprising if they left feeling a range of emotions – relief that the proposed route won’t affect their property and frustration that it could.

The public involvement meeting held Tuesday evening in Hartford’s community center drew about 60 people. Representatives with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) stood near project maps waiting to answer questions about the state’s proposal to add lanes to a seven-mile stretch from Hartford to Slocomb.

Local and state elected officials have long seen the widening of Highway 52 as an economic development driver for the county and the Wiregrass.

But residents have questions regarding the new right of way ALDOT requires to expand a two-lane portion of the highway to five lanes – Why not take new right of way from both sides along the entire proposed corridor?

Based on the project maps, most of the homes that could be impacted by right-of-way purchases fall within a stretch from Shiloh Road in Hartford to Slocomb, where plans call for the current two-lane section to be widened to five lanes. In some cases, the new right-of-way line runs directly through homes or right up to them. But, as the project is still in a preliminary phase, the proposed right of way could change – it could move closer to some homes and further away from others, according to ALDOT.

Until she saw the project map on Tuesday, Starla Outlaw was under the impression she was going to lose her house, which sits on Highway 52 just west of Hurricane Creek. She has land on both sides of the highway that could be impacted by the proposed route.

Based on the map, the new road lanes and required right of way take from Outlaw’s front yard but fall short of her house. Her front yard trees and the shadows they cast in the aerial photo used for the route map make it hard to tell exactly how close to her house the new right of way will be located.

Outlaw said she wants to see prosperity for Geneva County and her hometown of Hartford. Like other property owners, she also wants to see a final decision on where the right of way will land in front of her home.

“I love my land, and I also want the road if it’s going to help,” Outlaw said. “… The fact of the matter is the property, even if it lands at my doorstep it’s still not my property out front. I won’t own it.”

Some questions couldn’t be answered easily. When will residents know for sure how much of their property will be taken for the project? That timeframe is unclear because ALDOT has to receive authorization and funds have to be released by the state for ADLOT to buy rights of way. When will construction begin? Well, the construction start date is fluid depending on right-of-way acquisition. ALDOT can’t bid the project until it has all the necessary right of way.

Some questions couldn’t be answered at all. How will the highway expansion move through Hartford when efforts to expand the other leg of Highway 52 get underway? Will it remain two lanes as it passes through the town’s business district and past its historic downtown square?

For Tonya Everett and one of her neighbors, the project map they saw Tuesday night at Hartford’s community center didn’t directly affect their properties located within two blocks of where the project begins at First Avenue.

Everett was more concerned about any future expansion of the corridor and what impact it could have on her quiet neighborhood. There were no answers for her as that leg of the Highway 52 expansion is not even a part of the current project.

“There’s some kind of a vision for where you’re going, and we would kind of like to know what it is,” Everett said.

Residents have until Nov. 4 to submit their comments on the project to ALDOT. Comments can be submitted online at www.ALDOTinvolved.com and by email at hartfordbypass@dot.state.al.us. Residents can also call 334-807-8793 to leave their comments in voice mail with a three-minute limit or mail comments to: ALDOT - Southeast Region Office, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 210, Building B, Montgomery, AL 36117.

On the Slocomb end of the project, Mark Yager moved to his Highway 52 home last December after living in Central Florida, working in road construction and relocating underground utilities. He had worried he was going to lose a large chunk of a pecan orchard in front of his house, which turned out not to be the case based on ALDOT’s map. He’s not worried based on the proposed route.

“It looks like they’re going to take a little bit of property and probably my first row of pecans,” Yager said.