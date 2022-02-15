Resignation may resolve Houston County Health Care Authority dispute

A nearly five-month battle of wills between Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring and the Houston County Health Care Authority may finally be resolved by a resignation.
Herring confirmed Tuesday that he received a letter of resignation from one of his District 3 appointments, Taylor Knight.
“I was part of a meeting over the weekend where a board member voluntarily chose to resign,” Herring said in a written statement. “This board member said he was doing what he thought was best not only for the hospital board, but for the county. I have been good friends with this board member for many, many years, and this is not what I wanted, but it is what he chose to do.”
Herring has been waiting to appoint former Enterprise city clerk Steve Hicks to the authority board, refusing to reappointment District 3 incumbent member Lance Shepard. Herring took issue with the appointment process and has said he has nothing against Shepard personally.
The Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Dothan’s Southeast Health, has 13 members. The hospital’s medical staff president serves on the board and the remaining 12 volunteer members are appointed by the four district members of the Houston County Commission. There are three authority appointments representing each county commission district.
The county commission appointments come up every two years unless there is a vacancy.
The authority appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.
Problems first became public in October when Herring questioned why Hicks was not among the nominees submitted to him for consideration.
The appointment process was even the subject of local legislation which passed the Alabama House of Representatives but remains pending in the Senate. The legislation, which requires an amendment to the state’s constitution, would allow Houston County commissioners to make appointments to the health care authority regardless of nominations submitted by the authority for consideration.
There have been meetings between county commissioners and health care authority members as well as meetings between Herring and authority chairman Chester Sowell and other members of the authority board to resolve differences over the appointment process.
Monday, the Houston County Commission was to consider a request by Herring to have the health care authority withdraw the previous District 3 nominations and resubmit new names to include Hicks. That item, however, was tabled at Herring’s request due to a possible “resolution in place,” Herring said.
Herring said Monday that he hopes to make an appointment during the county commission’s Feb. 28 meeting.
Knight, previously appointed by Herring, had actually met with the commissioner in late October to discuss Herring’s concerns and resolve the issue.
“I have the upmost respect for him for the reasons behind his decision,” Herring said in his statement. “I hope to name his replacement at our next commission meeting later this month. I will not comment on any specifics.”
