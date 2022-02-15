Resignation may resolve Houston County Health Care Authority dispute

The county commission appointments come up every two years unless there is a vacancy.

The authority appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.

Problems first became public in October when Herring questioned why Hicks was not among the nominees submitted to him for consideration.

The appointment process was even the subject of local legislation which passed the Alabama House of Representatives but remains pending in the Senate. The legislation, which requires an amendment to the state’s constitution, would allow Houston County commissioners to make appointments to the health care authority regardless of nominations submitted by the authority for consideration.

There have been meetings between county commissioners and health care authority members as well as meetings between Herring and authority chairman Chester Sowell and other members of the authority board to resolve differences over the appointment process.