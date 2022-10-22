Resurfacing on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland begins Monday

On Monday, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

The approximately $2 million contract was awarded to Midsouth Paving Inc., based out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.