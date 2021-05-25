 Skip to main content
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 167 in Geneva County to begin Thursday
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 167 in Geneva County to begin Thursday

dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Starting Thursday, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project will begin on Alabama Highway 167 from the Florida state line to Alabama Highway 123, south of Hartford in Geneva County.

The project will consist of micromilling, resurfacing, and traffic striping.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $1.3 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based in Dothan who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

