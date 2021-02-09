Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 27 set to begin Thursday

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 11, weather permitting, on Alabama Highway 27 from U.S. Highway 84 in Enterprise to the Dale County line.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping. The current guardrail will be replaced, and two-foot paved shoulders will be added at that location.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $3 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., the lowest bidder meeting project requirements. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

