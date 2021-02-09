 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 27 set to begin Thursday
0 comments
top story

Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 27 set to begin Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 11, weather permitting, on Alabama Highway 27 from U.S. Highway 84 in Enterprise to the Dale County line.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping. The current guardrail will be replaced, and two-foot paved shoulders will be added at that location.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $3 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., the lowest bidder meeting project requirements. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California expands vaccinations to stadium sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert