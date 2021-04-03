 Skip to main content
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 95 set to begin
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 95 set to begin

dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

COLUMBIA - Beginning Monday, motorists will begin to see signs being put up for a resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 95. 

The project will consist of micro-milling, resurfacing, and traffic striping on Alabama Highway 95 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 in Columbia to the intersection of Lapine Drive in Abbeville.

Road work will begin on April 12, weather permitting.

Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., of Birmingham, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements at a cost of approximately $4 million. Construction is expected to be complete summer of 2021.

