Retired District Judge Steagall named Twelfth Judicial Circuit drug court judge

A man who served more than three decades as Dale County district judge has been named Drug Court judge for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit.

Retired Dale County District Judge Fred Steagall is the drug court judge for Coffee and Pike counties, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley announced at the Coffee County Bar Association meeting Friday.

“Drug courts provide a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision for people living with serious substance use,” Kelley said about the local drug court initiated in 2011 .

"We wanted a different method of helping individuals associated with drugs and drug usage," he said about the program geared towards drug-rehabilitation for the individual and creating a positive effect on families and the community. “Drugs are deadly now. We’re not just trying to improve the quality of life, we’re trying to save lives.”

Kelley said that he and the other judges had long discussed the need for a drug court before naming retired Circuit Judge Bill Barr as the inaugural judge of the newly-created court a decade ago. Barr’s retirement from that bench created the vacancy that Steagall said he is honored to fill.

“No doubt Judge Steagall has a passion for drug court,” Kelley said.

Stegall agreed. “I am passionate about drug court because I’ve seen it work,” he said. “The bottom line is that for the program to be successful, the clients have to buy into this program and their attorneys have to help them buy into this program.

“Drug courts have been studied for the past 25 years. They’ve come up with best practices and we want to continue doing those things,” he said. “We want people to be successful citizens.”

Steagall introduced Cheryl Leatherwood and Roxanne Taylor as part of the “drug court team.”

Director of Community Corrections for Dale, Coffee, Pike, Barbour and Bullock counties, Leatherwood has served as director of the Dale County Court Referral Program since 2012. She will assume the contract for Coffee and Pike counties Oct. 1 and with that contract comes administration for the drug court programs in both counties.

Leatherwood had high praise for both Kelley and Twelfth Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmer. “I really believe Judge Kelley has a heart for this program, and we appreciate all Jon does for us in Pike County,” she said. “Completing drug court is hard but it’s incredibly beneficial.”

Taylor is the court referral officer and drug court coordinator for Coffee and Pike counties. “Your clients are somebody’s mother, father, child or somebody’s brother or sister,” she told the attorneys. “Our job is to help people.”

Steagall said that it is essential that eligible participants are identified early and promptly placed in the drug court program. “That is really key,” he said, adding that frequent alcohol and drug testing is essential to the program’s success. “Best practices show that drug screens must be random, and they must be frequent.”

Steagall said meeting on Wednesday is set with program officials to determine which of the three phases each of the current drug court clients are in. “To me, Drug Court is non-adversarial,” he said. “This is a focus on helping people get off drugs.

“The only thing set in stone, as far as I’m concerned, is that if somebody intentionally tries to adulterate their drug screen that person is going to jail,” Steagall said.

“We want this program to be a success and we want these people to overcome their additions and become successful taxpaying citizens,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to make this happen. We care about these people.”