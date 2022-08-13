Retired Maj. Gen. Hennies shares Army's national effort to attract new recruits

“We are in a war for talent.”

That message was sent to retired military generals in June requesting their help as the Army faces the most challenging recruiting year since the inception of the all-volunteer force nearly 50 years ago.

That June 14 email from Army Chief of Staff Gen. Jim McConville is what retired Army Maj. Gen. Lou Hennies shared with those attending the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army meeting held Thursday at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Ozark.

The local AUSA Chapter is one of 121 nonprofit chapters providing “a voice” for the Army and support for active duty, reserve and retired soldiers and their families, said AUSA President Doug Wynn as he welcomed the crowd representing communities surrounding the Home of Army Aviation to the quarterly meeting.

“Our focus is to protect the best interest of our Army with issues of healthcare, housing and how their families are taken care of when the military members are deployed,” Wynn said.

Hennies is a 41-year veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and Army, rising from enlisted status to major general. In 1995 he emerged from military retirement to serve in the cabinet of then Alabama Gov. Fob James as the Adjutant General of Alabama’s Army and Air National Guard. He subsequently served four years as president of Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camp Hill.

Hennies called McConville’s request for general officers to share their military stories with local communities a “call to action” that he takes seriously. He plans to meet with Wiregrass government and school officials to heighten public awareness of the educational, monetary, healthcare and veterans’ affairs benefits of military service.

“Our high recruiting standards maintain an Army of physically fit and mentally strong soldiers,” Hennies said, reading from McConville’s email. “However, only 23 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 24 are qualified to serve in the military and an even smaller percentage is interested in doing so.

“The shocker is that the Army won’t meet this year’s recruiting goals for the first time since it became an all-volunteer force in 1974,” Hennies said of the serious recruiting challenges facing our Army and the potential long-term consequences.

“The task is to recruit 68,000 to 72,000 men and women annually to fill vacancies needed to maintain an active-duty force of up to 485,500,” he said.

Hennies outlined “an abbreviated historical journey” of the nation’s all-volunteer Army. “The short version is that it began with the end of the universal draft in December 1973 and the formal shift to an all-volunteer force in 1974,” he said.

The current pool of 18- to 24-year-olds is just over 30.1 million. “Of that number, shockingly, less than 6.9 million are qualified to serve and an even smaller percentage are interested in serving,” Hennies said.

Hennies listed reasons a person would not qualify for military service, including excess weight, lack of education, failure to pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude test, failing a drug test, poor financial/credit history, medical history, tattoos, body piercings, and a criminal record.

“The Army has embarked on aggressive initiatives to deal with those who desire to serve but can’t due to some disqualifications,” Hennies said, citing a summer camp that includes exercise and diet and academic training designed to help raise military entrance test scores.

The Army’s challenge is to “successfully recruit, rebuild, and retain a quality all-volunteer force from a diminishing pool of qualified and motivated applicants who desire to serve without sacrificing standards of excellence,” Hennies said.

The second challenge rests squarely on parents and the K-12 educational system, Hennies said, adding that Wiregrass communities have the edge over larger cities because the importance of parental and community involvement with young people is understood.

“The character-building influence of Boys and Girls Clubs, high school JROTC, the incredible value of our church youth programs and scouting, all of which develop build character, citizenship and wisdom, are absolutely essential to society,” Hennies said. “They build the kind of people our Army and our country needs.

“I came into the military at 18 and a half years old,” the Infantry Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame and Army Aviation Hall of Fame member said. “I never looked back and never regretted a single moment.”