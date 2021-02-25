Returning home: Local basketball star comes home to give back to his community

As a youngster, Sean Davis spent most of his days playing basketball or spending time at what is now the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center (YEC). Davis said he grew up in community where everyone looked after each other, and mentors were more than abundant, which is exactly why he has decided to come home.
A 1980 graduate of Dothan High School, Davis has spent majority of the last two decades serving as an academic and career advisor at a college in Minnesota, but has recently returned to Dothan, where he hopes to help cultivate the next generation in a similar way to his upbringing.
“I don’t have to learn how to navigate my hometown,” Davis said. “I’m here because I want to ‘pick up the baton.’ I’ve seen the importance of investing in our youth and seeing them as the most valuable resource we have.”
Soon after coming home, Davis made a stop at Hawk-Houston YEC to drop off a $1,000 donation, putting his words into action. Davis said he can name over two dozen mentors he had growing up, but as time has moved forward and many of them left the area, he feels role models are lacking compared to what he had. Davis hopes to create a community like that again with the help of the YEC.
“I wanted to invest in the YEC because I believe in their mission,” Davis said. “I have the utmost respect for them and their executive director, Altha Newman. We need to have leadership with an open mind like hers, and I am thrilled to assist.”
Davis said he is currently working on getting settled, but he hopes to soon become a vital member of his community. He hopes to become a mentor to young kids of the area in the model of the ones he had growing up in Dothan.
“My goal is to be open to assist in any way I can,” Davis said. “I’d like to assist the YEC with whatever they need, whether that be education or college and career preparation; I’m here to do whatever I can.”
