Revolutionary War patriot honored

Pvt. William Henry Harrison Sr., (1758-1832) is the only known Revolutionary War patriot to be buried in Coffee County.

Harrison served in the Fourth Regiment of the Continental Line and in Major Brannen's company under General Pickens, serving in the Edgefield District of South Carolina, then moving with troops to Savanah and on to near Augusta.

Harrison served honorably throughout his term of enlistment and was honorably discharged at the end of the war. It is believed that he lived in Georgia before moving to Alabama.

One of his sons is the famous "Dancing" Grancer Harrison, whose story of fiddle playing and ghostly rituals is featured in "13 Alabama Ghosts". Grancer is buried next to his father in Harrison Cemetery near Kinston.

The mayors of Enterprise and Elba agreed to allow a plaque honoring Pvt. Harrison to be mounted in the two city hall buildings. John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Regent Jacque Hawkins presented one plaque to Councilman Greg Padgett who was representing Mayor Bill Cooper and the Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution Chapter President Travis Parker presented an identical plaque to Elba Mayor Tom Maddox.

