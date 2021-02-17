Rezoning request blocked – Dothan planning board sides with protesting residents

A rezoning request was blocked by Dothan Planning Commission members after public protest by residents in some of the city’s higher-end neighborhoods.

Mike Patel sought to change his 8-acre corner lot in the 3600 block of Murphy Mill Road from single-family residential (R-1) zoning to multi-family residential (R-A) zoning, typically used for townhomes or apartments, in order to redevelop the property.

Planning staff recommended approval of the rezoning since the proposed zoning was in accordance with the planning department’s Future Land Use map, which designates the area as appropriate for multi-family residential use.

Several residents representing different subdivisions and neighborhoods urged the board to deny the rezoning request during Wednesday’s meeting with dozens more residents in attendance. Over 500 nearby residents signed a petition asking the board to block the request before it gets to the city commission.

Traffic issues were the chief concern, although other residents brought up issues of personal safety and a potential decline in property values.