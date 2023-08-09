Can’t help thinking about the May 1963 Billboard hit, “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer,” and not because it was sung by Montgomery native Nathaniel Adams Cole.

Nope.

It’s the “Crazy” that launched another review of non-sports happenings which push real sports stories aside; today, July’s crop.

“Bobby Bonilla hasn’t played MLB for more than two decades; one team is paying him $1.2 million annually through 2035.”

“Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off.”

“Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire.”

“Tennis’s dirty secret: young female players being pursued by male coaches.”

“‘You morons!’ Tour de France riders furious after nail attack on road causes mass punctures.”

“ESPN Layoffs Continue After Two Additional On-Air Talents Were Let Go.”

“Auburn Softball Player Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired.”

“Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended For Rest Of 2023 Season due to domestic violence charge.”

“NFL News: PETA targets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife over controversial vacation photos.”

“Power Five college coach suspended after hazing investigation.”

“Kansas City’s FBI department announced it finally arrested infamous Chiefs fan “Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic,” who went viral for robbing banks.”

“Fans Mocking College Football’s New Heisman Trophy Logo.”

“New York Times announces it will close down sports department after staff demands answers.”

“16-year-old says she was kicked off swim team for protesting biological males in YMCA girls’ locker room.”

“MLB Commissioner Manfred says Pete Rose violated ‘rule one in baseball,’ no intention of altering ban.”

“Bonds Speaks Out On Exclusion From Baseball Hall of Fame.”

“Megan Rapinoe blasts ESPN stars’ transgender comments.”

“There’s Reportedly ‘No Truth’ To Ed Orgeron, Northwestern Rumors.”

“O.J. Simpson Makes His Opinion On Transgender Athletes Very Clear.”

“Notre Dame Quarterback Turning His Removed Rib Into Necklace.”

“Tennessee football program hit with massive fine, penalty for over 200 infractions.”

“Fans Grossed Out By Notre Dame Quarterback’s New Necklace.”

“Transgender cyclist wins women’s race to prove point, rips other trans athletes as ‘selfish’.”

“Bench lauds pitch clock for keeping hitters from fidgeting with themselves between pitches: ‘Buy another jock strap.’”

“Tuberville couldn’t be racist. He coached football.”

“Tennessee fined $8 million over ‘egregious and expansive’ football violations.”

“It seems the story of Johnny Football just won’t die.”

“Tennessee Football’s Light Punishment Is a Sign of New Era at the NCAA.”

“Former New York Times Writer Blames 1 Sport (soccer) for Paper’s Decline.”

“MLB Fans Disturbed By Alleged Remark From Bench.”

“‘Y’all can’t cancel me!’ Charles Barkley criticizes Bud Light boycott.”

“Bench apologizes after antisemitic joke at Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame induction.”

“8 Former Northwestern Football Players Suing The University.”

“Fired Tennessee coach used George Floyd, Breonna Taylor as excuse for scandal.”

“British Open 2023: Broken bottles, illegal drivers — biggest Open rules controversies.”

“Rahm warns Just Stop Oil away from The Open: ‘You don’t want to catch me on a bad hole.’”

“Northwestern president responds after being listed as defendant in football hazing scandal.”

“Tennis player retires in tears after opponent erases disputed mark on court.”

“Years after Rose’s $10,000 gamble put lifetime ban on MLB career, Cincinnati Reds legend made history with Ohio’s first legal wager.”

“Atlanta Braves become only publicly traded franchise in MLB.”

“DIII School (SUNY Morrisville) Dragged For Inexplicably Installing Black Turf On Football Field.”

“Atlanta Newspaper Fires Reporter Behind Controversial Georgia Football Exposé.”

“LSU Star Causes Stir After Going Shirtless For WNBA All-Star Game.”

“Bird Pooped on Viktor Hovland During British Open.”

“After fathering out-of-wedlock child, Jones’ $8.25M Braves contract was in jeopardy amid bitter divorce settlement.”

“Tennis Player Ripped For ‘Classless’ Celebration After Opponent Withdraws For Mental Health.”

“First Male Coach in NFL Comes Out as Gay.”

“Florida A&M head coach suspends all football activity after music video shot in locker room.”

“Fenway Park Flooded Friday Night.”

“Jacksonville Jaguars Defender’s Career May Be Over After Being Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge For Second Time In Months.”

“NFL Player’s Father Identified As Man Who Allegedly Killed Bald Eagle.”

“Soccer game postponed after hearse begins doing donuts on field.”

“Manning family goes back on major promise.”

“Veteran WNBA Player Barred From Team Following Arrest.”

“‘BREAKING: Former Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a PE teacher at Plainview High School.’”

“Olympic gold medalist disqualified from World Championships after refusing handshake with Russian opponent.”

“Trans swimmer ‘allowed to undress next to biological women’—and females who complained were told to get ‘reeducated.’”

“BREAKING: WNBA Las Vegas Aces Player Arrested On Nine “Extremely Violent” Charges.

“Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Luxury Suite During White Sox-Cubs Game.”

“Dothan woman charged in Bahamas in plot to kill husband, former Auburn football player.”

“Taulia Tagovailoa says SEC school offered ‘crazy’ $1.5 million to transfer.”

“NFL Teams Reportedly Make Final Decision On Colin Kaepernick.”

“BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Guard Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In His Car.”

“The next quarterback in the Manning Dynasty sold his first football card for $103,000 and gave the money to charity.”

“Transgender Athlete Wins Women’s Professional Golf Tournament.”

Conrad Augustus Mole never saw all this coming …