Rise in COVID deaths a preventable tragedy

From Robert Byrd’s perspective, the delta surge has been worse than others seen during the pandemic.
Families come into Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan to plan funerals for loved ones lost. These days, Byrd said, there are a lot of families mourning because of COVID-19.
“Compared to the first wave back in January, it’s significantly worse,” Byrd said.
Byrd said more families are planning funerals for people in their 50s and 60s – much younger than those who died in previous COVID surges. A scheduling board used by Sunset marks those who died of COVID-19. Of the 10 to 12 services listed on the board at any given time these days, Byrd said as many as 20% to 30% have died from COVID.
“It is awfully sad,” Byrd said. “These are people that I know. In our community where I live, I know a lot of these people. A lot of them have no health problems and they’re very active in life.”
In the past few weeks, Alabama has seen increasing death rates from COVID. First, the number of cases spiked. Hospitalizations started rising and straining ICU capacity throughout the state. Health officials readied themselves for the inevitable increase in the deaths.
During his weekly media briefing on Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the number of deaths reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health over the past several days had gone from 123 one day to 133 the next, then up to 205 and 250 followed by days with 161 and 192 people who have died.
“These aren’t numbers or stats; there are our friends and our family and our loved ones,” Harris said during the briefing. “These are Alabamians who are dying of COVID. And we continue to say at least 90% of these deaths are completely preventable with vaccination. There is no reason that the people should have had to die. Vaccination prevents most hospitalizations and most deaths. And it’s a tragedy that we have to sit here every week and report these numbers to you.”
And while the state is still working to verify media reports that Alabama had the highest death rate in the country per 100,000 people for the past week, Harris said the claim makes sense given the numbers he has seen.
“We continue to have very high numbers of deaths,” Harris said. “We verify deaths as we’re able to do that so the numbers that you see appearing on our dashboards as they change from day to day don’t necessarily mean the deaths that literally occurred yesterday.”
Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Alabama at having nearly 18 deaths per 100,000 people in the state in the last seven days, higher than any other state. West Virginia was the next highest with 10 deaths per 100,000 for the last seven days.
So while case numbers and hospitalizations go down, deaths are on the rise.
As of Friday, Alabama had recorded 13,921 deaths due to COVID-19 – more than 6,700 of those have occurred in 2021.
The Wiregrass has seen 1,233 residents die since the pandemic began in March 2020, and the number of deaths in 2021 has surpassed the number of deaths in 2020. Here is how those numbers break down by county: Barbour, 70 deaths; Coffee, 175 deaths; Covington, 165 deaths; Dale, 172 deaths; Geneva, 116 deaths; Henry, 57 deaths; Houston, 382 deaths; and Pike, 96 deaths.
In just three days of reporting this week, Wiregrass counties recorded an additional 61 deaths.
Deaths, Harris has said repeatedly, are a “lagging indicator” – the result of the disease spread that becomes painfully more apparent over weeks and months.
“People are still dying from this disease at a really high rate,” Harris said.
