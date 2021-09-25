Rise in COVID deaths a preventable tragedy

“These aren’t numbers or stats; there are our friends and our family and our loved ones,” Harris said during the briefing. “These are Alabamians who are dying of COVID. And we continue to say at least 90% of these deaths are completely preventable with vaccination. There is no reason that the people should have had to die. Vaccination prevents most hospitalizations and most deaths. And it’s a tragedy that we have to sit here every week and report these numbers to you.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And while the state is still working to verify media reports that Alabama had the highest death rate in the country per 100,000 people for the past week, Harris said the claim makes sense given the numbers he has seen.

“We continue to have very high numbers of deaths,” Harris said. “We verify deaths as we’re able to do that so the numbers that you see appearing on our dashboards as they change from day to day don’t necessarily mean the deaths that literally occurred yesterday.”

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Alabama at having nearly 18 deaths per 100,000 people in the state in the last seven days, higher than any other state. West Virginia was the next highest with 10 deaths per 100,000 for the last seven days.

So while case numbers and hospitalizations go down, deaths are on the rise.