Rising gas prices once again top $4 across the Wiregrass

After a brief break from rising gas prices and with the unofficial start of summer vacations nearing, Wiregrass area motorists are once again experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump as prices now average more than $4 a gallon.

On Monday, according to the AAA daily gas price monitor, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dothan was $4.09, up 17 cents from an average of $3.92 in one week. Dothan’s average price is the second highest among Alabama metro areas, just behind a $4.13 price in the area near the Gulf Coast. The lowest metro price in the state is Decatur at $3.95 a gallon followed by Tuscaloosa at $3.98, Huntsville and Birmingham at $4.01, and the Montgomery and Auburn-Opelika areas at $4.04.

In Alabama, the average price is currently $4.03 a gallon or 18 cents higher than last week, while the national price for a gallon is $4.32.

Dothan’s average gallon price in early April was $3.93, and last year at this time it was $2.76. AAA records show the highest gas prices in Dothan this year was on March 11 with an average of $4.19.

On Monday morning, Sam’s Club on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle was selling regular unleaded at $3.89 a gallon, but many area retailers displayed signs showing the price at more than $4.

Across the Wiregrass counties, AAA shows the lowest average price for regular unleaded can be found in Pike County at $4.02 a gallon and the highest in Geneva County at $4.13. In between the high and low counties are Coffee at $4.04, Dale and Henry at $4.07, Houston at $4.08, Covington at $4.09 and Barbour at $4.10.

In the nearby northwest Florida counties, Washington is the highest average price at $4.41 a gallon followed by Holmes at $4.33 and Jackson at $4.17. In Georgia, drivers are paying an average of $3.92 a gallon in Seminole County and $3.99 in Early County. Gas taxes do vary for each state.

The cost for a gallon of diesel fuel on Monday averaged $5.44 in Dothan, down 1 cent from Sunday, which was the highest price this year, but up 24 cents from last Monday. Last month, truckers were paying $4.94 for a gallon of diesel and $2.88 last year.

Experts are pointing to several reasons for the recent price spike, including the tight oil supply as the upcoming summer travel season approaches, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and a combination of inflation and higher interest rates that impacts all aspects of the economy.