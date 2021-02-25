Risk, vulnerability factors in vaccine allocation

It comes down to risk and vulnerability.
Alabama has made strides in getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in recent weeks, but there are still a lot of people out there who are either eligible to get or want the vaccine. Currently, the state is allocating vaccine doses for healthcare workers, first responders, and other individuals in other at-risk professions as well as people ages 65 and older.
“That is somewhere more than 1.5 million people still,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer. “And, you know, 1.5 million people require 3 million shots. So, we are doing our best to get this group vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
When the state allocates vaccine doses, it has to consider who is most vulnerable if exposed to the virus, Harris said.
Based on population, Alabama gets about 15,000 doses for every 1 million doses allocated nationwide. The state has administered 839,409 doses of vaccine since December.
Harris said starting this coming week, the state expects to start receiving 90,000 to 100,000 doses of vaccine per week – not counting the potential should a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson receive emergency authorization in the coming days.
Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index to make sure the state covers counties that are most vulnerable. The index uses U.S. Census information on poverty, healthcare, access to transportation, and even housing to help identify communities that could be even more vulnerable during a disaster, including disease outbreak.
“As you may expect some of our more disadvantaged counties are high on that scale of social vulnerability,” Harris said.
Many of those counties, although not all, are in Alabama’s Black Belt region.
“In terms of every other county in the state, we again are going to allocate that fairly based on eligible population, but there’s just not enough to go around in any of our counties,” Harris said. “So, we’re going to make sure that we use that Social Vulnerability Index to make sure we’re protecting our most vulnerable people.”
Providers like Walmart and CVS Pharmacy receive allocations through a federal retail pharmacy program that doesn’t affect the state’s allocation. Walmart has added more pharmacies around the state and even received Pfizer vaccines to hold large-scale vaccination clinics, which they began this week – two in the Wiregrass. Harris said CVS agreed to offer its allocated vaccines at stores located in some of Alabama’s most vulnerable areas based on social vulnerability.
Both of Dothan’s hospitals have hosted vaccination clinics. Southeast Health participated in a statewide mass vaccination clinic a few weeks ago, vaccinating more than 6,000 people. Just this week, Flowers Hospital vaccinated 400 people during a drive-thru clinic.
On Thursday, Southeast Health reported 30 COVID-19 positive inpatients – down dramatically from its all-time high of 117 on Jan. 8 – while Flowers Hospital reported 18. ADPH has Wiregrass counties listed as either moderate or low risk for disease spread, according to the state’s COVID-19 online dashboard.
Harris emphasized the need for people to take whatever vaccine they’re offered rather than brand-shop.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be 72% effective at preventing infection by COVID-19 whereas the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective at preventing infection. However, Harris said the data shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as effective when it comes to preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. So in that regard, he said, the one-shot vaccine is equally as valuable.
“This is a vaccine that prevents deaths and prevents even serious illness and hospitalizations at exactly the same rate as the other vaccines,” Harris said. “And, so, the best vaccine to take is the one you have offered to you.”
