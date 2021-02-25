Risk, vulnerability factors in vaccine allocation

It comes down to risk and vulnerability.

Alabama has made strides in getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in recent weeks, but there are still a lot of people out there who are either eligible to get or want the vaccine. Currently, the state is allocating vaccine doses for healthcare workers, first responders, and other individuals in other at-risk professions as well as people ages 65 and older.

“That is somewhere more than 1.5 million people still,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer. “And, you know, 1.5 million people require 3 million shots. So, we are doing our best to get this group vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

When the state allocates vaccine doses, it has to consider who is most vulnerable if exposed to the virus, Harris said.

Based on population, Alabama gets about 15,000 doses for every 1 million doses allocated nationwide. The state has administered 839,409 doses of vaccine since December.

Harris said starting this coming week, the state expects to start receiving 90,000 to 100,000 doses of vaccine per week – not counting the potential should a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson receive emergency authorization in the coming days.