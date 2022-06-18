River Nile owner readies second location

Katie Bell Hart knew the spot on Highway 84 West was the right place for the second location of her popular café, The River Nile.

While it had last been a clothing boutique, the space had originally been a restaurant. The kitchen was intact and a countertop bar still stood. The lighting was similar to the style at her Windmill Station location on Headland Avenue off Reeves Street. A few changes would be necessary, including some fresh green paint on the walls to match her location closer to downtown.

For the most part, however, it was perfect.

There were touches that she felt brought together her other locations. The long bar like she had at her original downtown restaurant and galvanized metal covering the lower half of the walls reminded her of the current Windmill Station restaurant.

“This is just the Lord bringing it all together,” Hart said. “This is like Windmill and downtown mixed together.”

Hart has been teasing her loyal customers with the new location on social media for weeks now. But as equipment and tables and chairs are being delivered, her secret was bound to get out.

The River Nile Espress-Oh, as the new café will be called, should open in early July in the corner unit of L.A. West on 84 – a business complex located on U.S. Highway 84 West at the entrance of Cottage Park subdivision and not far from Brannon Stand Road. The second location is on the opposite end of the complex from Goldfingers.

Marking her 25th year in the food business – she started The River Nile as a cookie basket business out of her home – Hart has seen the ups and downs of the restaurant industry and said she’s in a much better place now and ready to expand.

The menu at the new location will be the same as The River Nile location in Windmill Station. The second site will have a window where people can pull up and pick up orders they’ve placed by phone, online, or through The River Nile app.

The River Nile Espress-Oh (a nod to the many ways “Oh” can be used as an expression) will be open Monday through Saturday, initially from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow staff to get into the swing of things. Eventually, the westside location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hart is transferring some of her staff over to the new location, but she’s still looking to hire about 10 people between the two sites.

This is not the first time Hart has looked into expanding The River Nile.

In 2006, when the restaurant was located out on Montgomery Highway, Hart had the idea to franchise and began working on plans to do so. As the economy took a downturn and the recession hit in 2008, those plans were dashed. Business got so bad Hart was forced to close the restaurant. She reopened and closed again before locating in Windmill Station.

Looking back now, Hart’s glad those early franchise plans never happened.

“That was just completely God saying ‘Not yet; this is not the time; you’re getting ahead of yourself’,” Hart said. “I’m really good at that.”

She watched other restaurants close during the COVID-19 pandemic while The River Nile continued thanks to a contract to provide food at Southeast Health. One of Hart’s sisters died in 2020 adding to an already tough year. Then, when she turned 50, Hart began to feel a familiar urge to do more. As she’s done the past, Hart turned to her faith in God as guidance for her next move, leaning on the “Parable of the Talents” from the Bible.

“I just feel like I’m supposed to do more,” Hart said.

After talking it over with her husband, things began to fall into place.

She began scouting locations and eventually called her friend Julie George, who owns the L.A. West on 84 complex. George had a spot. Bill Dorminy, who owns Goldfingers, offered Hart an awning for her pick-up window. The point of sale software system Hart uses at The River Nile happened to available for the new location at an extreme discount. She was able to buy used coolers from another food industry friend moving into the former Clean Eatz site. And while ice machines were on back order locally, her local restaurant supplier offered to do the installation if Hart could find one elsewhere. She did.

“I know that I’m in God’s will,” Hart said.

Tables and chairs began arriving last week, and Hart is excited to get the new location open, but she’s not rushing it.

There will be 12 tables for dining as well as a stocked cooler of grab-and-go items.

Always looking toward the future, Hart will also sell bakery items like her sundried tomato bread under her Katie Bell’s brand that she created and hopes to expand. She spent the last year perfecting her recipe for the bread, taking inspiration from Sister Schubert’s Bakery, which started in Luverne.

“In the future, I would like to create a company that supplies River Nile but also other cafes with our breads and soups and things like that,” Hart said. “I’m working toward kind of a manufacturing side like Sister Schubert ... Why not? Life is short.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

