Road construction to begin in downtown Enterprise

Two roads in downtown Enterprise will be resurfaced beginning Monday, June 20, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Transportation. 

Weather permitting, the ALDOT project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and re-marking Main Street and Plaza Drive within Boll Weevil Circle through downtown, as well as Alabama Highway 134 West from Main Street to Boll Weevil Circle.

Some nighttime paving can be expected, according to ALDOT. There will be some lane closures and reduced speed limits during this construction. Motorists should plan accordingly and be mindful of equipment and crew members during this time.

This project is expected to be completed in the fall, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

