Robert Mitchell earns accreditation as NAFI Master Flight Instructor

The National Association of Flight Instructors is proud to announce that NAFI member Robert Mitchell, a resident of Enterprise, has earned accreditation as a NAFI Master Flight Instructor.

A Master CFI is an accreditation earned by less than 1,000 people since its inception.

Mitchell has dedicated most of his adult life to military and civilian flight instruction. He has been an active FAA Certified Flight Instructor for 34 straight years and has flown more than 8,000 flight hours, including 500 combat flight hours.

He currently works for CAE, a Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies and training services to airlines, as an Advanced Instructor Pilot (Upset Prevention and Recovery Training) in support of the U.S. Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training Program in Dothan.

In addition, he owns and operates Strikehawk Aviation, a full-time flight training school in Enterprise. Mitchell volunteers much of his time to organizations such as the EAA Young Eagles program and the Troy University Air Force ROTC You Can Fly Scholarship program.

Mitchell recently retired after serving 30 years in the U.S. Army. As a career Aeromedical Evacuation Officer, he served in numerous command and staff positions, including two combat tours.