Robin Foy awarded Alabama Federation of Republican Women’s Martha Foy Award

Robin Foy, a member of the Republican Women of Coffee County, was awarded the Martha Foy Award for most valuable member of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women during the period 2020-2021.

The award was presented to Robin at the recent AFRW biennial convention in Fairhope and was based on her leadership in her club or federation, her participation in local, state, or national campaigns, and her strong advocacy of the objectives of the National Federation of Republican Women and the AFRW.

During 2020-2021, Robin served as the RWCC Vice-President for Campaigns, has been actively involved in AFRW, the Coffee County Republican Executive Committee, and is an ALGOP State Executive Committee member.

Since she joined RWCC in 2003, she has served as RWCC 1st Vice President in charge of programs three different times and was club president from 2008-2009. Robin has worked on several campaigns and held fundraisers for the candidates she supported. She, herself, ran in a statewide election for Republican National Committee Convention delegate and won. She was also elected to serve on the RNC Platform Committee in 2020.