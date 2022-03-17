 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ross Clark nighttime paving begins Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Ross Clark nighttime paving begins Sunday

Traffic traveling east slows to a snail’s pace on U.S. Highway 84 West on Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing work on the Ross Clark Circle expansion project. Nighttime paving will begin Sunday, hopefully creating less of a burden for those traveling through the area during the day.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Nighttime paving on the Ross Clark Circle and U.S. 84 will begin Sunday, hopefully creating less of a burden for drivers traveling the busy traffic routes during the day.

Crews will be paving at night through the following Thursday evening with daytime work still taking place, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Paving will be done on Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrook Drive, which is located north past Choctaw Street. Additional paving will be done on U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive near First Presbyterian Church to North Englewood Avenue across the Ross Clark Circle.

The contractor has not been able to pave at night due to temperature limitations, according to ALDOT. With the warmer evening temperatures crews can now begin paving at night. ALDOT hopes the nighttime paving will have a lesser burden on the traveling public and expediate the completion of the project.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly for delays associated with the project due to lane closures.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare eagle hatchling born at bird sanctuary in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert