Ross Clark nighttime paving begins Sunday

Nighttime paving on the Ross Clark Circle and U.S. 84 will begin Sunday, hopefully creating less of a burden for drivers traveling the busy traffic routes during the day.

Crews will be paving at night through the following Thursday evening with daytime work still taking place, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Paving will be done on Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrook Drive, which is located north past Choctaw Street. Additional paving will be done on U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive near First Presbyterian Church to North Englewood Avenue across the Ross Clark Circle.

The contractor has not been able to pave at night due to temperature limitations, according to ALDOT. With the warmer evening temperatures crews can now begin paving at night. ALDOT hopes the nighttime paving will have a lesser burden on the traveling public and expediate the completion of the project.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly for delays associated with the project due to lane closures.