Ross Clark turn lane construction impacts access to businesses

Drivers trying to access businesses on a stretch of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle will need to make some small adjustments for the next few weeks.

Monday, project contractor Midsouth Construction began working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A restaurant. This part of the project is expected to last two weeks, according to a news release from the City of Dothan.

Several businesses will be impacted by this construction.

Olive Garden’s driveway will be closed, and patrons to the restaurant will need to use Golden Corral Buffet’s driveway during this time.

The driveway to Morris, Andrews, Talmadge and Driggers LLC Attorneys at Law on Ross Clark Circle will also be closed during this time. Clients can access the firm via Metropolitan Court off of Choctaw Street.

For additional information, contact Tommy Wright at 334-615-4400.