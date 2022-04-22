Rotary District 6880 awards Dothan City Schools students in essay and speech contests

The Rotary Club of Dothan and Dothan City Schools recently announced the winners of its annual Menace of Addiction speech contest for grades 10, 11, 12 students at Dothan High School and Dothan City Virtual School and the annual Four-Way Test essay contest for seventh, eighth and ninth grade students at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Carver 9th Grade Academy.

The Menace of Addition Speech contest highlighted how drug use and addiction are preventable. Prevention programs involving families, schools, communities, and the media may prevent or reduce drug use and addiction. These programs include education and outreach to help people understand the risks of drug use.

The Four-Way Test is a set of four questions that Rotarians use to assist in the conduct of their personal and professional lives. The questions are: "Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?" The theme of this year's contest was "The Four-Way Test in My Life."

The Dothan Rotary Club recognized the following students from Dothan Preparatory Academy, Dothan City Virtual School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School for their work and participation in the speech and essay contests. Each student was presented with a certificate and monetary award.

The winners are:

Matthew Shelby Hays, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Makenzie Strain, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Addison Evenhuis, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Tucker Pannell, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Natalie Boyer, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Kylie Enfinger, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, The Four-Way Test

Athena Hutto, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, Menace of Addiction

Rudra Patel, Essay, Dothan Preparatory Academy, Menace of Addiction

Hannah Cooper, Essay, Carver 9th Grade Academy, The Four-Way Test

Reagan Mathis, Speech, Dothan City Virtual School, Menace of Addiction

Katie Ott, Speech, Dothan City Virtual School, Menace of Addiction

Kira Hardaway, Speech, Dothan City Virtual School, Menace of Addiction

Rakia Watford, Speech, Dothan High School, Menace of Addiction

Jacobie Flowers, Speech, Dothan High School, Menace of Addiction