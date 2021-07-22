Rotary holds District Governor Installation

The two Dothan Rotary Clubs rolled out the red carpet to Rotary District 6880 for a fun night of fellowship and celebration as it hosted its District Governor Installation on Friday, June 25, at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. There were about 100 Rotarians throughout the District in attendance as we reflected on the last year and also thought about what lies ahead for Rotary.

Participating in the night’s festivities were a host of current and former Rotary leadership from across our District including Barry Cavan (PDG), Skip Dotherow (PDG), Sam Adams (PDG) and Jim Golson (PDG). The night was full of surprises as Jerry Blacklaw was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow plus 8 pin. Richard Bollinger was recognized posthumously with the prestigious Harry Hall Award and our district also recognized Cheryl Bollinger with a Paul Harris Fellow plus one in his honor.